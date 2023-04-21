Former WWE star faces 145-year jail sentence for allegedly ‘stealing millions in federal funds’

By Chris King • 21 April 2023 • 2:49
Image of a wrestling ring.
Credit: Creative Commons Attribution 3.0
Ted DiBiase Jr, the former WWE star was charged this Thursday, April 20, of allegedly stealing ‘millions of dollars in federal safety-net funds intended for needy families and low-income individuals’.
He was charged with several offences by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) under his real name of Theodore Marvin DiBiase Jr. The 40-year-old former pro-grappler is the son of the wrestling legend and Hall of Famer, Ted DiBiase, who fought in the square ring as ‘The Million Dollar Man’.
A statement released by the DOJ stated that: ‘According to court documents, Theodore Marvin DiBiase Jr., 40, of Madison, along with co-conspirators John Davis, Christi Webb, Nancy New, and others, are alleged to have fraudulently obtained federal funds – including from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program – that they misappropriated for their own personal use and benefit’.
Another section of the statement outlined the possible jail time he could face if convicted. It read: ‘DiBiase is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering’.
‘If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the conspiracy count, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count, and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and for each count of money laundering’, it explained. This could amount to a total of 145 years in prison.
Federal prosecutors claimed that the former tag-team champion used the money he acquired to: ‘buy a vehicle and a boat, and for the down payment on the purchase of a house, among other expenditures’. In connection with the same scandal, his brother Ted ‘Teddy’ DiBiase Jr. pleaded guilty last month. He admitted to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, as reported by metro.co.uk.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
