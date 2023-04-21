By Chris King • 21 April 2023 • 18:13

Four hospitalised after double-decker bus topples over near Craghead, County Durham

A double-decker bus toppled over onto its side near the former mining village of Craghead in County Durham, leaving four passengers hospitalised.

Four people were hospitalised at around midday this Friday, April 21, after a double-decker bus toppled over near the town of Craghead in County Durham, England. The public vehicle ended up lying on its side in a field at the side of the road.

According to Durham Police, the four injured passengers were transferred by the emergency services to the University Hospital of North Durham. After the bus came to a rest, around 12 passengers are said to have scrambled out of it to safety.

“Shortly after midday, we were made aware that one of our buses was involved in an incident outside of Craghead village”, Ben Maxfield explained to the news outlet.

The business director of the operator Go North East continued: “Our management team were at the scene quickly and are working with emergency services to investigate the cause”.

He added: “The bus was carrying passengers and there have been no serious injuries. We are supporting all those involved in the incident and will continue to provide updates”.

Due to an incident at Blackhouse our service 16 and 16A is currently unable to service stops between Craghead and Edmondsley, Please catch your bus from Craghead or Edmondsley. — Go North East (@gonortheast) April 21, 2023

As a result of the accident, the B6532 road between the Black House and Punch Bowl crossroads was temporarily closed off.

“We were called to reports of an overturned double-decker bus in Craghead, Stanley at around 12.30pm today”, confirmed a spokesperson for Durham Police. A full investigation has been launched by the force to determine the exact cause of the accident.

A tweet from Durham Police read: “ROAD CLOSURE. We are currently dealing with a collision in #Craghead, #Stanley. The incident involves an overturned double-decker bus. No one is believed to be seriously injured but the road is closed between the Punch Bowl & Black House crossroads. Please avoid the area”.

⚠️ROAD CLOSURE⚠️ We are currently dealing with a collision in #Craghead, #Stanley. The incident involves an overturned double decker bus. No one is believed to be seriously injured but the road is closed between the Punch Bowl & Black House crossroads. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/3VByo40fuC — Durham Constabulary (@DurhamPolice) April 21, 2023