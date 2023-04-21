UPDATE: Elon Musk´s SpaceX claims they blew $3bn Starship rocket intentionally   Close
Trending:

Four hospitalised after double-decker bus topples over near Craghead, County Durham

By Chris King • 21 April 2023 • 18:13

Four hospitalised after double-decker bus topples over near Craghead, County Durham

A double-decker bus toppled over onto its side near the former mining village of Craghead in County Durham, leaving four passengers hospitalised.

 

Four people were hospitalised at around midday this Friday, April 21, after a double-decker bus toppled over near the town of Craghead in County Durham, England. The public vehicle ended up lying on its side in a field at the side of the road.

According to Durham Police, the four injured passengers were transferred by the emergency services to the University Hospital of North Durham. After the bus came to a rest, around 12 passengers are said to have scrambled out of it to safety.

“Shortly after midday, we were made aware that one of our buses was involved in an incident outside of Craghead village”, Ben Maxfield explained to the news outlet.

The business director of the operator Go North East continued: “Our management team were at the scene quickly and are working with emergency services to investigate the cause”.

He added: “The bus was carrying passengers and there have been no serious injuries. We are supporting all those involved in the incident and will continue to provide updates”.

As a result of the accident, the B6532 road between the Black House and Punch Bowl crossroads was temporarily closed off.

“We were called to reports of an overturned double-decker bus in Craghead, Stanley at around 12.30pm today”, confirmed a spokesperson for Durham Police. A full investigation has been launched by the force to determine the exact cause of the accident.

A tweet from Durham Police read: “ROAD CLOSURE.  We are currently dealing with a collision in #Craghead, #Stanley. The incident involves an overturned double-decker bus. No one is believed to be seriously injured but the road is closed between the Punch Bowl & Black House crossroads. Please avoid the area”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading