GO STEADY: Town in Malaga cautioned that reservoirs are at 35% and falling every day

By John Ensor • 21 April 2023 • 17:32

Go steady: look after our water. Credit: Daniel Heighton/Shutterstock

LOCALS in Fuente de Piedra, Malaga have been reminded that is forbidden to fill swimming pools, and water gardens or wash with mains water.

The Fuente de Piedra Town Council has issued a notice reminding residents of the ban on filling swimming pools with water from the public water supply, writes Malaga Hoy today, Friday, April 21.

After waiting for years it now has its own water treatment plant, enabling residents to consume the water that comes out of their taps, although due to the increased demand in summer, an appeal had to be launched last year to avoid shortages.

The Town Council has urged residents to fill their pools with well water ‘to avoid aggravating the water supply problems.’

In 2022, a commitment was signed by the residents to maintain the water in their pools during the winter, even if it came from wells whose water is not suitable for human consumption.

In addition to filling swimming pools, the council also reminded residents that water from the public network must not be used to irrigate vegetable gardens, wash patios or the fronts of houses.

Concerns about the tourist sector have also been raised, leading the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sport, Arturo Bernal, to issue a statement on Wednesday this week, ‘The water supply is guaranteed for the summer season’ on the Costa del Sol and in Malaga.

The minister stressed that ‘there is no concern about the supply’ but cautioned that the fact that there is going to be water this summer ‘does not mean that we do not have to take extreme precautions and inform the population of the consumption criteria that are beginning to be necessary.’