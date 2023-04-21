Julian Nagelsmann REJECTS offer to become next coach of Premier League club Chelsea

By Chris King • 21 April 2023 • 19:38

Image of Julian Nagelsmann. Credit: Steffen Prößdorf - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Any hopes that Chelsea had of tempting Julian Nagelsmann to become their next manager have been crushed after the German allegedly turned down the club’s offer.

According to reports this afternoon, Friday, April 21, Julian Nagelsmann has rejected the offer of becoming the next manager of Premier League club Chelsea. The 35-year-old German was available having been sacked recently as coach of Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.

Nagelsmann was thought to be one of the front-runners to land the Stamford Bridge job currently held by interim boss Frank Lampard. The club’s American owner Todd Boehly fired Graham Potter earlier this month after a series of awful results saw the Londoners freefalling down the table.

However, posting on Twitter this evening, the respected sports journalist Fabrizio Romano reported exclusively that Nagelsmann was no longer in the running to fill the post in West London.

“EXCLUSIVE: Julian Nagelsmann has now withdrawn from the race to become the new Chelsea head coach — it looks like it’s his final decision. #CFC German coach is said to be no longer available after multiple round of talks. Nagelsmann was top candidate for the job”, he tweeted.

EXCLUSIVE: Julian Nagelsmann has now withdrawn from the race to become the new Chelsea head coach — it looks like it’s his final decision. 🚨🔵 #CFC German coach is said to be no longer available after multiple round of talks. Nagelsmann was top candidate for the job. pic.twitter.com/vkU5zcxISH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 21, 2023

Fabrizio posted again only a few minutes ago, repeating what the German had told Sky Sport DE: “Julian Nagelsmann when asked on talks collapsed with Chelsea for head coach job: ‘To cancel something, you have to commit to something’, told Sky Sport DE. It’s definitely over between Nagelsmann & #CFC — different views on crucial points”.

Julian Nagelsmann when asked on talks collapsed with Chelsea for head coach job: “To cancel something, you have to commit to something”, told Sky Sport DE. 🔵🇩🇪 It’s definitely over between Nagelsmann & #CFC — different views on crucial points. 🎥 More: https://t.co/A8H4D7CRVj pic.twitter.com/nvyLmIbdkN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 21, 2023