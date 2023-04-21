Kate Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper back in hospital in London

By Julia Cameron • 21 April 2023 • 9:03

Kate Garraway’s husband back in hospital in London. Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano/ /Shutterstock.com

Kate Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper is back in hospital it was reported on Thursday.

Kate revealed the news when she was talking about a recent family trip, which included Derek, to the O2 in London to see a concert by Elton John.

During the concert, she said Elton dedicated the song “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” to the family at the gig. She said it left the whole family in tears.

The outing was a challenge for Derek, who is thought to be the UK’s worst-affected Covid survivor. He contracted the virus in 2020 and it has ravaged his body leaving him with several health issues.

Kate said, “There’s a lot of things in life that I’ve looked at Derek, and he’s been back in hospital this week, and I’ve thought, ‘You’ve had such an incredible amount of bad luck’ but it’s a reminder of what incredible luck he’s had in terms of love.”

Ms Garraway also said that the outing had taken a lot of planning. But she said Elton John was very kind and it was his goal to get Derek to the concert to see him play.

“We spoke about this two, three years ago. He said, “Wouldn’t be wonderful one day if he could see me play?”

“So, we went along and made it happen thanks to so many people that were involved, their kindness and care.”

Kate also revealed that after the three-hour concert, Elton made time to meet Derek Draper and that the moment was very emotional.