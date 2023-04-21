By Anna Ellis • 21 April 2023 • 15:30

LNER proud to launch new service to celebrate Coronation of King Charles III. Image: LNER

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is proud to launch a newly named service to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6.

From May 6, the daily 11:00.AM service between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley will be called the ‘Carolean Express’, with the inaugural service departing the iconic London station at 11:00 on the day of the King’s Coronation.

The era of British history under King Charles III will be known as the Carolean era, the same name that was given to the eras of both King Charles I and II.

The ‘Carolean Express’ will join formal service names such as ‘Highland Chieftain’ and ‘Northern Lights’ which are popular daily services on the LNER route, operating between London and Inverness and London and Aberdeen.

The weekday ‘Flying Scotsman’ service operates in the opposite direction, taking customers to London King’s Cross from Edinburgh Waverley at 5:40.AM, stopping only at Newcastle.

The ‘Carolean Express‘ operates Monday-Sunday calling at York, Darlington, Newcastle, Berwick Upon Tweed and Edinburgh Waverley.