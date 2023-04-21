By Julia Cameron • 21 April 2023 • 10:34

Man dies in tragic accident on top floor of building. Credit: Wikipedia Creative Commons

A maintenance worker using some kind of machinery has died in a tragic accident on the top floor of an office building in London.

The tragic accident took place on Thursday at about 10 am. The road outside the Old Bailey was subsequently closed while the emergency services attended the scene.

The paramedics did their best to revive the man who became trapped on the top floor of an office building on Fleet Place in the City of London.

One office worker told the Evening Standard “No one knew what was going on, our bosses didn’t tell us.”

“There were loads of fire engines, police, the works. There have been maintenance guys on all the floors of the building today. It’s so sad to lose your life at work. No one gets paid enough for that.”

A spokesman for the London Fire Service said, “We sent numerous resources to the scene, including two ambulance crews, an incident response officer, a clinical team manager and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.”

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”