Meme Coins comparison: DOGE vs. SHIB, and the Rise of Big Eyes Coin: Don’t Miss Out!

Since the rise of Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2020, meme coins have become more relevant in the world of digital finance than anyone would have expected. Regardless of their popularity, there are still few meme coins that have reached the level of fame as Dogeocoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

In this article, we will overview and compare these two tokens, and discuss how they operate in the industry. We will also take a look at Big Eyes Coin (BIG) an important new player in the meme coin market!

What does 4/20 have to do with DOGE?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a meme coin that was created as a joke in 2013 but has since grown in popularity. It features the likeness of the Shiba Inu dog, which has become its mascot.

Earlier this month, there was a setback for Dogecoin when Twitter changed its logo back to the bluebird icon from the Doge meme that Elon Musk had temporarily put in place. Initially, this change caused a lot of excitement and led to a 30% increase in Dogecoin’s value, even surpassing Cardano (ADA) briefly. However, after the Bluebird logo came back, Dogecoin’s value dropped by 9%.

That being said, there is still hope for DOGE very soon. Back in 2021, the token’s traders even dubbed April 20th as “Dogeday.” With April 20th less than a day away, we could expect a serious bull market for DOGE in the next coming hours!

Shiba Inu: A deflationary Meme Coin with Bullish Potential

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second most popular meme coin in crypto. The token was created in August 2020 and, like DOGE, was also based on the Shiba Inu dog breed. Shiba Inu is a DeFi platform that allows users to trade and hold tokens. However, unlike Dogecoin, SHIB has a limited supply of one quadrillion tokens, making it a deflationary asset.

Shiba Inu gained popularity in early 2021 when it was listed on Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. This caused its price to surge by more than 1000% in just a few weeks! With the upcoming meme pump and the launch of Shibarium, analysts expect SHIB to experience a bull market in the next few months.

BIG’s Presale is Ending Soon!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new DeFi meme coin that’s been causing quite a stir in the crypto industry lately. BIG is the biggest presale token of 2023 and has already raised over $34M in investments since September 2022! If this is your first time hearing about BIG, you might be wondering why it’s gaining so much hype. Well for starters the team has recently launched a meme-themed NFT collection called the Sushi Crew. Plus, they’ve pledged to donate 5% of all funds to ocean-saving charities!

With the presale and an amazing set of bonus offers, BIG tokens have been selling at incredibly low prices. Unfortunately, the presale can’t last forever and is scheduled to end on June 3rd. The good news is that anyone who buys BIG tokens right now can use the limited END300 code to get a whopping 300% bonus!

While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu operate rather similarly, there are subtle differences that make them unique. While DOGE is known for being faster and cheaper making it ideal for micropayments, SHIB is a deflationary asset that has a limited supply, making it more valuable in the long term. That being said, upon its launch, BIG is expected to hold more utility than both SHIB and DOGE put together.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido