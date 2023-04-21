Cold shoulder: Shock as Murcia named Spain’s most hated region in poll

By Betty Henderson • 21 April 2023 • 10:30

Murcia has sunk in national approval ratings, but it is not clear why. Photo credit: nesimo / Wikimedia Commons

A BRAND-NEW study by Electomanía, a leading Spanish polling company, has revealed that the Region of Murcia is the most “hated” autonomous community in Spain.

The study, released on Thursday, April 20, surveyed 1,620 people across the country and asked them about their “spontaneous feelings” towards their own autonomous community and the others.

The results of the study, revealed that the Region of Murcia ranked at the very bottom of the list, with a score of only 6.2. This puts the region even below Spain’s two north African enclaves, Ceuta and Melilla.

Asturias emerged as the most highly valued region in the country, followed by Galicia, the Basque Country, and Navarra. On the other hand, the north-south divide in the country was also evident, with voters in northern regions of Spain consistently giving the worst ratings to Murcia, while southern regions ranked Murcia much higher.

The results of the study have left many people wondering why Murcia is so unpopular. Some have speculated that it may be due to a lack of awareness or understanding about the region, while others believe that its hot climate and reputation as a retirement destination could be the cause.

In recent years, Murcia has been actively promoting itself as a tourist destination. The region boasts a rich cultural heritage, stunning beaches, and a variety of natural landscapes. Despite this, the study’s results suggest that the region may need to do more to improve its image and make its mark in the tourism industry.

The findings have also sparked a debate about the value of regional identity in Spain. While some argue that the country’s autonomous regions are an essential part of its cultural and political landscape, others believe that this regionalism leads to unnecessary divisions and tensions.

Despite the negative result for Murcia, the survey offers an opportunity for the region to reflect on how it is perceived and work towards improving its image.