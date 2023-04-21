By Chris King • 21 April 2023 • 1:12

One of Canada's biggest robberies as thieves steal $105 million worth of gold from Toronto's Pearson International Airport

Thieves pulled off an alleged heist at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada, escaping with gold worth an estimated $105 million.

It was suggested this evening, Thursday, April 20, that thieves are thought to have pulled off a daring gold heist at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada. They allegedly escaped with 3,600 pounds of gold from airline cargo which has a value in excess of around $105 million (approx €71m), according to torontosun.com.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are said to be involved in the subsequent investigation alongside Peel Regional Police, into what would be one of Canada’s biggest-ever robberies in terms of the amount of money involved. Pearson is rated as one of the top 30 cargo airports in the world and often handles shipments of locally mined gold.

Organized crime elements in the region are thought to be behind the robbery according to local sources of the police. An official statement about the heist is expected to be made at 6:30 p.m. ET. The heist was confirmed early on Wednesday 19 by Peel Regional Police and local officials although they refused to divulge any details.

“We are still trying to get accurate information on the heist”, said a spokesperson for Ontario’s RCMP. They confirmed to with CityNews that the force is part of a huge investigation into the robbery that occurred earlier this week, according to toronto.citynews.com.

Speaking with the news outlet, a spokesperson for Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) explained that a security incident last Tuesday 18 resulted in the airport facility being locked down for 18 minutes. “I cannot discuss details on security issues other than confirming that this was a containment issue”, they said.