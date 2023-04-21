By Julia Cameron • 21 April 2023 • 8:27

Paul O’Grady laid to rest in Kent. Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

Paul O’Grady was laid to rest on Thursday in a ceremony attended by a host of celebrities.

The funeral cortege for Paul O’Grady passed through the village of Aldington where he had lived for twenty years and hundreds of fans lined the streets, some with their dogs.

The funeral service took place at St Rumwold’s Church in Bonnington, Kent where the Reverend Canon Roger Martin said “The mood was very jolly. There were some recordings of Paul, favourite clips, and a good selection of varied music. It was light-hearted. It was a moving occasion.”

He went on to say the eulogy by comedian and actor, Julian Clary was “very entertaining.” And that Julian spoke a lot about their life on stage together.

The celebrities in attendance included comedian Alan Carr, actress Dame Sheila Hancock, the late Babara Winsor’s husband, Scott Mitchell and Rolling Stone, Ronnie Wood.

Also present was comedian and TV presenter Jo Brand who was with Soap star Cheryl Fergison and Eastenders actress Linda Henry who plays Shirley Carter.

His daughter, Sharyn Mousley left a note attached to a wreath of lilies, along with notes from other family members including his Grandson. His husband, Andre Portasio, arrived at the funeral on a horse-drawn carriage accompanied by one of the couple’s dogs.

The Aldington Women’s Institute organised a bake sale with proceeds going to Battersea Dogs Home. Chairwoman Ginny Taylor said:

“We wanted to honour Paul because he was very much part of our village. He was lovely, an absolutely lovely man.”

WI member Linda Harman said they had had a “phenomenal” response from the village, she also went on to say:

“We have other celebrities living in the village. Paul was the one that gave back.”

Paul was buried next to his former partner Brendan Murphy who dies in 2005.