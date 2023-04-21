Police investigating blaze that destroyed popular beach bar in Malaga municipality of San Pedro de Alcantara

An investigation has been launched by the National Police after a fire broke out in a beach bar this morning, Friday, April 21, in the Malaga municipality of San Pedro de Alcantara. Specifically, the blaze occurred at El Nini Beach, a ‘chiringuito’ which is located to the west of the city of Marbella.

It is currently unknown if the fire was fortuitous or provoked and the facts will not be known for several weeks until a final report is compiled.

However, everything appears to indicate that it could have been intentional. As indicated by sources close to the owner of the establishment, a witness allegedly saw a person nearby depositing material shortly before the fire started, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

Video footage posted on the marbellasequeja2021 Instagram page showed the extent of the fire.

The fire began during the early hours and prompted calls from several individuals to the 112 Andalucia emergency switchboards from around 3:30 am. The coordinating centre’s operators immediately deployed the Fire Department, along with patrols from the National and Local police.

Although the flames did not affect any surrounding areas they were reportedly seen from various points of the city. At one point there was concern that trees in the vicinity could catch fire.

Today’s incident was apparently the third attempted fire at the beach bar in recent weeks. The first one affected the area of ​​the skewers and was resolved quickly. Last week, a second attempt was aborted before anything happened when a worker saw a suspicious person with a container of petrol. On this occasion, the fire has been devastating.

Located on the beach and open for around fifty years, the beach bar burned for several hours. Despite the fact that the firefighters managed to control the fire quite quickly, it practically destroyed the whole property.