Police investigating blaze that destroyed popular beach bar in Malaga municipality of San Pedro de Alcantara

Image of the fire at El Nini beach bar in San Pedro de Alcantara.
An investigation has been launched by the National Police after a fire broke out in a beach bar this morning, Friday, April 21, in the Malaga municipality of San Pedro de Alcantara. Specifically, the blaze occurred at El Nini Beach, a ‘chiringuito’ which is located to the west of the city of Marbella.
It is currently unknown if the fire was fortuitous or provoked and the facts will not be known for several weeks until a final report is compiled.
However, everything appears to indicate that it could have been intentional. As indicated by sources close to the owner of the establishment, a witness allegedly saw a person nearby depositing material shortly before the fire started, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
Video footage posted on the marbellasequeja2021 Instagram page showed the extent of the fire.
The fire began during the early hours and prompted calls from several individuals to the 112 Andalucia emergency switchboards from around 3:30 am. The coordinating centre’s operators immediately deployed the Fire Department, along with patrols from the National and Local police.
Although the flames did not affect any surrounding areas they were reportedly seen from various points of the city. At one point there was concern that trees in the vicinity could catch fire.
Today’s incident was apparently the third attempted fire at the beach bar in recent weeks. The first one affected the area of the skewers and was resolved quickly. Last week, a second attempt was aborted before anything happened when a worker saw a suspicious person with a container of petrol. On this occasion, the fire has been devastating.
Located on the beach and open for around fifty years, the beach bar burned for several hours. Despite the fact that the firefighters managed to control the fire quite quickly, it practically destroyed the whole property.
El Nini had recently undergone a renovation, creating a theme with a strong African feeling. It incorporated wooden structures and ceilings, complemented by shaded areas covered with heather and numerous decorative elements.
As explained by a fire brigade spokesperson, the bar’s new design involving wicker and reeds unfortunately only served to feed the flames.
Javier García, the deputy mayor of San Pedro told EFE: “El Nini is a benchmark for San Pedro”. He lamented the loss and spoke of his sadness for the owners of the business, adding that it was: “bad news for San Pedro and bad news for the family”.
The councilman pointed out that the town hall intends to do everything it can to help the property with the necessary permits so that: “a beach bar that worked very well and was in an emblematic site of the municipality can reopen as soon as possible”.
