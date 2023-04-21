Pre-sales leading the way for Dogetti in the Dog Coin Meme Space: A look at love hate Inu and Dogecoin’s Success

By Guest Writer • 21 April 2023 • 12:00

Love Hate Inu (INU) and Dogetti (DETI) are among the pre-sales vying for the top position in the dog coin meme space alongside popular crypto Dogecoin (DOGE). These pre-sales are setting the stage for Dogetti’s entry into the competitive world of meme coins.

Dogecoin: The Original Meme Coin

Since its launch in 2013, Dogecoin has been the pioneer of the meme coin industry. The idea stemmed from a viral meme of a Shiba Inu dog, which became a cultural phenomenon on the internet. Dogecoin’s unique structure was inspired by the meme, and since then, many other meme coin projects have followed suit by using the Shiba Inu dog as their brand icon.

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), which aimed to limit token production, Dogecoin prioritises mass production, with over 130 billion coins currently in circulation and 10,000 new coins produced every minute.

Love Hate Inu: Gathering insight through polls

Love Hate Inu is a blockchain-based platform that aims to gather important information by polling the community. Token holders pledge ideas for questions to pose, and voting can be done anonymously to prevent internet trolls and bots from taking over the process. The platform also hosts competitions that allow token holders to express themselves and earn additional LHINU tokens. Love Hate Inu polls are a credible source for statistics and market research.

Both Dogecoin and Love Hate Inu have created unique spaces in the meme coin market, with their respective approaches to token production and community engagement. It remains to be seen how Dogetti will carve out its own space in this increasingly competitive industry.

Dogetti emerges as leader in Dog Meme Market

Dogetti, the new canine family on the blockchain, is revolutionising the world of finance. As the newest entrant in the crowded field of dog-inspired meme coins, Dogetti is poised to establish itself as a major player in the crypto space.

So, what sets Dogetti apart from the competition? The answer lies in its innovative use of NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, the latest trend in decentralised finance. Specifically tailored for each user, Dogetti’s NFTs feature unique digital representations of the beloved Dogetti puppies. And soon, these puppies will be able to reproduce, creating new opportunities to generate distinctive NFTs that can be traded in the Dogetti ecosystem.

Moreover, Dogetti is committed to social responsibility by allocating 2% of all transaction fees to a charity wallet. Investors can then choose which charities to support, giving them a voice in the community and contributing to the greater good.

In a digital world that is dominated by dog memes, Dogetti is proving to be a top dog. The Dogetti family’s mafia-inspired theme adds to its allure, creating a strong sense of community and camaraderie among its members.

