Prigozhin demands Russian courts prosecute former Wagner mercenaries who denounced alleged war crimes

By Chris King • 21 April 2023 • 3:34

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Credit: Telegram Yevgeny Prigozhin

Two former Wagner mercenaries who denounced alleged war crimes by him and his organisation should be prosecuted by the Russian courts insisted Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner PMC, demanded this Thursday, April 20, that the Russian judicial authorities open criminal cases against two former of his mercenaries. Both men recently accused the mercenary chief and his paramilitary force of murdering civilians in Ukraine.

Posting on his Telegram channel, the military boss wrote: “The League for the Defense of the Interests of War Veterans filed a lawsuit to initiate criminal proceedings against Azamat Uldarov and Alexei Savichev for defaming the Russian Army”.

He also called for a criminal case to be opened “for blackmail” against Vladimir Osechkin, the exiled founder of Gulagu.net, an NGO that defends the rights of Russian prisoners.

Wagner’s boss described the two ex-mercenaries as people: “in a state of profound intoxication”. According to Prigozhin, both entered Wagner from Russian prisons, where they had been “subjected”. He was referencing humiliations of a sexual nature that would have thrown them to the bottom of the prison hierarchy if they had been made public.

“They gave an interview to the enemy foreign resource Gulagu.net, to which they released a lot of paranoid delusions. None of their statements have anything in common with reality. It is nonsense and a total fabrication”, the mercenary boss claimed.

The scandal surrounding Wagner broke out earlier this week when Osechkin posted an interview with the two ex-Wagnerites on the Gulagu.net YouTube channel. In it, they claimed to have participated in the mass murder of civilians, including children, in the Ukrainian cities of Bakhmut and Soledar.

Subsequently, the two former mercenaries declared that they had been forced to commit the alleged atrocities. The day before, one of them gave Osechkin an interview in which he claimed to have been the object of death threats from Wagner, as reported by larazon.es.

Prigozhin insisted on accusing the founder of Gulagu.net, currently in exile, of being linked to a group: “that could be made up of employees of Russian penitentiaries, which collects compromising materials against people who are serving sentences, in order to later force them to commit illegal actions”.

According to Prigozhin, during his sentence, Uldarov was “raped by a group of people”, material that was later published by Gulagu.net.

“Uldarov hid this fact at all costs, considered a total violation of prison ethics which is punishable by death in prison”, said Wagner’s boss. He also pointed out that Sávichev was raped in ‘Beli Lébed (White Swan) prison, a fact that the ex-mercenary also sought to hide.