Sick pilot forces Easyjet emergency landing

By John Ensor • 21 April 2023 • 14:16
Credit: Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0
Today, Friday, April 21, a flight from London on its way to Morocco ended up being diverted 500 miles after the pilot became ill mid-flight, leaving the co-pilot to make an emergency landing in Portugal, according to The Sun.
At approximately 6.30 am an EasyJet flight left from London Gatwick and was on its way to Agadir, Morocco but had to be diverted nearly 500 miles away to Faro in Portugal.
It was reported that the co-pilot landed the aircraft safely with 100 passengers on board at Faro airport
The Airbus A320 was seen on online flight trackers making an unscheduled stop after a mid-air alert.
A source at Faro airport commented that the diversion was the result of the pilot suffering an ‘indisposition,’ a red alert had been sent and the co-pilot completed a successful landing.
The condition of the pilot and the cause of his illness is as yet unknown and it is unclear at what time the flight will be resumed.
