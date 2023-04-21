By Julia Cameron • 21 April 2023 • 7:41

The Pope and Jason Sudeikis no longer verified on Twitter. Credit: Pixelkult/Pixabay.com

The Pope, Jason Sudeikis, Beyonce, and others have lost their blue tick verification on Twitter.

The verifications were blue ticks beside the user’s name which verified their genuine status. The tick was first brought out after a professional basketball player sued Twitter because of imposter accounts.

Other celebrities including Kayne West and Ewan McGregor also spoke out about being impersonated on Twitter.

In the future, maybe the only way to tell if an account is genuine is by looking at the number of followers a Twitter user has.

But new owner Elon Musk wants to make a profit from Twitter, so he has introduced charges for the verification blue tick. If you want one you are going to have to pay $84 (£64) for a verification blue tick.

However, the lost ticks have caused some confusion. Jason Sudeikis doesn’t now have a blue tick beside his name, but his fictional character, Ted Lasso still has one.

Monitors and social media experts are afraid the rise in paid verifications will amplify misinformation on the platform. This they say, could lead to advertisers being scared away which would frustrate any revenue that came into Twitter from the blue tick verification subscription charges.

Elon Musk told BBC News “Pain is part of change.”

“I feel like we’re headed to a good place, overall, I think the trend is very good.”