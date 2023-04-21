By Chris King • 21 April 2023 • 1:12

Thieves steal CAD20 million worth of gold from Toronto's Pearson International Airport in Canada

Thieves pulled off a heist at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada, escaping with gold and valuables worth an estimated CAD20 million.

It was revealed this evening, Thursday, April 20, that thieves pulled off a daring gold heist at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are said to be involved in the subsequent investigation alongside Peel Regional Police. Pearson is rated as one of the top 30 cargo airports in the world and often handles shipments of locally mined gold.

In a press conference at the airport on Thursday 20, Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn explained that the robbery took place last Monday 17. A cargo was unloaded to a holding facility “as per normal procedure”, he continued. “This high-value container was removed by illegal means from the holding facility”, the officer added.

“What I can say is that the container contained a high-value shipment, it did contain gold but was not exclusive to gold and contained other items of monetary value”, he stated. Duivesteyn estimated the contents of the container to be worth about CAD20 million ($15m), as reported by edition.cnn.com.

Regarding the thieves, the Inspector refused to speculate as to who was responsible. “We’re three days in, so our investigators have their eyes open to all avenues. So we don’t want to make an error and sort of focus on one particular area, we’re kind of keeping a broad outlook on it, so we’re looking on all angles on how this item was stolen”.

“I would suggest this is an isolated incident. This is very rare”, he concluded, detailing that the missing container measured around five or six feet squared.