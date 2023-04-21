Two men declared innocent in Los Angeles after 16 years in jail

By Julia Cameron • 21 April 2023 • 11:23

Two men declared innocent in Los Angeles after 16 year in jail. Credit: Wikipedia Creative Commons

The two men, Dupree Glass and Juan Rayford were officially declared innocent on Thursday even though they were released from jail in 2020.

Glass, one of the men involved said when he left the court “I’m not big for words, but today is a wonderful day. For twenty years we’ve been living this nightmare. It’s finally over. We can go on with our lives.”

Glass and Rayford who are both now in their 30s were convicted of firing shots into a home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in 2004.

Despite the fact nobody was killed the attorney for the prosecution argued that under the “Kill Zone Theory” they had planned on killing 11 people. The attorney’s argument led the two men to be convicted of eleven consecutive life sentences for attempted murder.

The men’s defence team argued that the case was weak.”

The Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge, H Clay Jacks said from his bench in court on Thursday “I find me Rayford and Mr Glass were not shooters, nor did they aid and abet the actual shooters.”

The defence was helped by the confession of the real shooter, Brandon McZeal who is a gang member serving a life sentence in jail for murder in a case unrelated to that of Glass and Rayford.

The two men’s defence attorney, Eric Dubin said “Today, the Judge righted a wrong, In my over 30 years of trying cases I’ve never experienced such a magical moment where I am able to see justice come to light so vividly.”