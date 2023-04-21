When to observe the spectacular Lyrids meteor showers this weekend

By Chris King • 21 April 2023 • 20:29

Image of the Lyrids meteor shower, Credit: PsamatheM - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Lovers of astronomy can observe the spectacular Lyrids meteor showers this weekend.

According to the Royal Observatory Greenwich, astronomy lovers have the opportunity to feast their eyes on one of the most beautiful astronomical phenomena of the month of April. As always, coinciding with the start of spring, and the Easter festivities, the annual Lyrids meteor showers will occur this weekend.

The stunning display could feature as many as 18 shooting stars an hour. It will be at its peak in the early hours of Saturday, April 22, going into Sunday 23, and should remain visible until dawn. The Lyrids showers consist of meteors often with brightly coloured trails of what is vapourised rock.

Although Sunday morning will be the best time to see them, the Lyrids have been in the night sky since April 14, and will continue until April 30, as reported by Sky News.

“The best time to see these is after midnight on a moonless night, with as little light pollution as possible. You’ll need a comfortable place to sit as this shower only produces about 20 meteors an hour – if you’re lucky!”, explained Don Pollacco, a professor of Physics at the University of Warwick.

“As comets orbit the sun, the action of the energy evaporates material from the cometary nucleus, which we see as a comet’s tail. The gas and dust created stay in the comet’s orbit, even long after the comet has moved along its orbit”, continued Prof Pollacco.

He explained further: “If the Earth passes through the comet’s orbit any material deposited by the comet could become meteors or shooting stars in the sky. These bodies are usually the size of dust particles but when they fall into the Earth’s atmosphere, they are travelling so fast that they are vapourised”.

“Along the path that the dust particle travels, the gas molecules are superheated and give out light – this is a meteor. We don’t actually see the dust, instead its vapourised effects on the molecules”, concluded the scientist.

The Lyrid meteor shower is fragments of Comet C/1861 G1, known as Thatcher, a comet that orbits the Sun once every 415 years. This event has been observed for the last 2600 years, with the oldest records preserved in the Chinese book of chronicles, ‘Zuo Zhuan’, dating back to the year 687 BC.

Every year around this time, the Earth crosses a ‘ring’ populated with fragments detached from this comet. When one of these fragments comes into contact with the Earth’s atmosphere, the friction causes it to burn up with the air, creating the luminous glow that we know as a shooting star.

IGN recommends, “It is preferable to observe from a place that has few obstacles to hide the view (such as buildings, trees, or mountains). Do not use optical instruments that limit the field of vision”.

“It is best to direct the gaze towards the darkest areas, in the opposite direction to the position of the Moon, if the observation is made when it is present. The most comfortable way is to lie down and wait for your eyes to get used to the darkness,” adds the organisation.