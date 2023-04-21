‘Worried’ police Search for MISSING father and daughter in Lancashire

By John Ensor • 21 April 2023 • 10:53

Missing: father and daughter. Credit: Lancashire Constabulary.

A father and his daughter have been reported missing and were last seen in Blackpool 11 days ago.

The missing father has been named as Ahmed Karwan Abdulla, 36, and his three-year-old daughter, Dunya Abdulla, were last seen on Monday, April 10, according to The Sun today.

Despite being missing for 11 days their absence was only reported eight days after they were last spotted near the Promenade in Blackpool.

Officers investigating their disappearance believe they may still be in Blackpool but have not ruled out the possibility they may have left the area and travelled away, as they also have ties to Manchester and Kent.

Speaking on behalf of Blackpool Police, PC Cat Angus said, ‘We are extremely worried about Ahmed and Dunya and it is out of character for them to disappear like this.

‘We need to trace father and daughter to make sure they are safe and well.

‘They have not been seen since April 10 and while they could still be in Blackpool they could equally have left the area.

‘Perhaps you have seen them, or maybe you know Ahmed and have previously heard discussing plans to travel elsewhere. If you see them, or have any information about where they may be, please tell us.’

The father, Ahmed is 5ft 8ins, with brown eyes, short, black hair and a dark beard, and is stockily built.

The toddler, Dunya, is about three feet tall, with brown eyes, and curly, shoulder-length brown hair.