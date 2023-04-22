All-round benefits and other Health and Beauty snippets

By Linda Hall • 22 April 2023 • 15:48

UNIVERSITY OF POTSDAM (Germany) research acclaimed exercise as the best treatment for depression.

It was at least as effective as drugs or talk therapies, investigators said, and had no potential side-effects or waiting lists for appointments.

Their findings were complemented by an Anglia Ruskin University study which showed that regular physical activity was beneficial for ailments ranging from high blood pressure and diabetes to dementia and arthritis.

The Academy of Medical Colleges in London also described physical activity as a “miracle cure” for many common ailments. A paper published in 2015 concluded that it would also reduce pressure on the NHS if doctors encouraged their patients to exercise more frequently.