Antequera house fire kills one person

By John Ensor • 22 April 2023 • 15:22

Malaga fire fighters. Credit: Junta de Andalucia.es

A house fire has claimed the life of one person today in Antequera, Andalucia.

Today, Saturday, April 22, The Andalucía Emergency Services reported a house fire on Calle Infante Don Fernando in Antequera, leaving one person dead, according to Malaga Hoy.

Just before 7:00 am, local residents alerted 112 of the fire which was filling apartments in the block of flats with smoke.

Emergency services were mobilised, which included the Provincial Consortium of Malaga Fire Brigade, the 061 Health Emergency Centre, Local and National Police along with the Civil Protection of Antequera in attendance.

Authorities have confirmed the death of one person, believed to be a male, at the scene of the incident, but currently, no details have been released about the victim’s identity.

Although the Fire Brigade managed to extinguish the blaze, the house has been completely gutted. Meanwhile, investigations and work continue on-site.