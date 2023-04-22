By Chris King • 22 April 2023 • 15:55

Armed police officers shoot 'out of control' dog dead after it mauled a man in Derby, England

A ferocious dog was shot dead by armed police officers in the city of Derby in England after it attacked and mauled a man.

Armed cops were deployed in the city of Derby in England this afternoon, Saturday, April 22, after receiving a report of an ‘out of control’ dog that had attacked and mauled a member of the public. On arrival at a property, they discovered a man seriously injured and subsequently shot the dog dead.

Out of control dog shot by officers after man found with serious injuries at house in Derby: https://t.co/JJj47F3HC0 pic.twitter.com/OGL1jsmku8 — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) April 22, 2023

A statement released by Derbyshire Police read: “Officers were called to reports that a man had been seriously injured at a house in Cameron Road, Derby, this morning (22 April)”.

“A dog at the address that was presenting a risk to officers and the public was shot and killed by firearms officers. A man has also been arrested in connection with the incident. Officers remain at the property and a scene is in place”.

“The following roads are closed at this time: Cameron Road – from the junction with St Thomas Road and close to the junction with Duncan Road, and Brunswick Street – from the junction of Havelock Road and Sutherland Road”.

“There is no ongoing risk to the public and officers will remain in the area as the investigation into the incident continues”.