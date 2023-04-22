Big Eyes Coin, A top contender for investors seeking alternative to XRP and Ethereum Tokens

By Guest Writer • 22 April 2023 • 10:00

The crypto market has been in a state of constant flux with the SEC lawsuit against Ripple, the company behind the XRP coin (XRP), adding to the volatility. With investors and serious individuals looking for market updates, it is important to analyse the similarities and differences between XRP and Ethereum (ETH), two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world. Additionally, the pre-launch of Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which is not just a meme coin but a serious investment, offers a great ROI going forward into the bull market.

Big Eyes Coin Presale Ends: Don’t wait until it’s too late!

Do not mistake Big Eyes Coin for just another meme coin. It offers a great ROI (return on investment) as it gears up for the bull market. The digital coin is offering its final promotional code, END300, where users will receive a 300% bonus when they buy BIG. This provides an attractive opportunity for those looking to join in the early stages of a promising investment opportunity.

In addition to the code, BIG investors have the chance to win randomised prizes from Big Eyes Coin’s Loot Boxes. Users can win an amount of BIG that’s equal to or greater than the value of the box itself. This provides an exciting and fun way for investors to engage with their investment while also potentially receiving even greater rewards.

The presale ends on June 3rd, and investors can purchase Big Eyes Coin with Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Binance USD (BUSD), TRON (TRX), and many other altcoins. Big Eyes Coin offers a unique opportunity to invest in a cryptocurrency that has the potential to see significant gains in the future.

Ripple vs. SEC: The latest updates on the legal battle

What is happening in the world of crypto that has impacted Big Eyes Coin, and how has it impacted its market approach?

XRP is the native cryptocurrency of the Ripple network, which was created to enable instant cross-border payments. Ripple’s technology aims to revolutionize the way the global financial system works by making cross-border payments faster, cheaper, and more secure. However, the SEC lawsuit has impacted the price of XRP, which can also impact the future of cryptocurrency in general.

The SEC lawsuit against Ripple has impacted the price of XRP, with many investors concerned about the future of the cryptocurrency. However, there is still bullish momentum in the market at the moment, and a real bull run is on the cards.

Ethereum’s game changer upgrade set for Wednesday

Some cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, work much as the tide does – as they rise, so do all the boats (altcoins, meme coins, etc.). What is good for Ethereum and Bitcoin is good for coins like Big Eyes Coin. Bullish behaviour in Ether is only a good thing for Big Eyes Coin investors.

Ethereum is a decentralised blockchain platform that enables developers to build decentralised applications (DApps) and smart contracts. It is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world, after Bitcoin, and has a market capitalisation of over $225 billion. Ethereum is also the backbone of the decentralised finance (DeFi) industry, which has seen massive growth in recent years. Unlike XRP, Ethereum has been deemed by the SEC as a non-security, which has helped to stabilise its price in the wake of the SEC lawsuit against Ripple. It also has its Shanghai update coming in the next months, which will include huge improvements in security, speed, and scalability.

Big Eyes Coin – A Serious Investment

Big Eyes Coin offers a great investment opportunity for those who want to take a break from market volatility caused by regulatory uncertainties, which are affecting XRP and ETH as well as other live altcoins. Backed by a growing, supportive community, Big Eyes Coin has the potential to provide high ROI in the long term. Buy BIG today and hold your coins until the next bull run.

For All Things Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido