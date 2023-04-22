Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Signuptoken.Com Witness growth as NFT sales hit a record $2 billion in March

By Guest Writer • 22 April 2023 • 10:30

The world of cryptocurrency has experienced a significant surge over the last two months. DappRadar’s data indicates that the NFT market soared in February, surpassing $2 billion in total trading volume, which was a 117% increase from the previous month. The momentum was almost maintained as March’s numbers revealed a minor decrease, with the trading volume staying just under $2 billion.

Ethereum NFT trades accounted for nearly $1.35 billion, only slightly higher than February’s approximately $1.32 billion. As usual, Blur dominated the majority of the trading activity. Despite this, OpenSea still has the highest number of unique wallets for NFT exchange. However, trading volume fell from $587 million in February to $424 million in March.

Meanwhile, the two leading cryptocurrencies in the world, Bitcoin and Ethereum, appear to be on an upswing.

Bitcoin is approaching a breakthrough and has hit the $28,000 threshold

Bitcoin experienced a surge during the March banking crisis and has since been consolidating around the $28,000 level. Since March 18, the price has been fluctuating between $26300 and $29300, and its current position remains precarious with the possibility of a breakout in any direction.

According to Cointelegraph Pro, Bitcoin has had a 70% gain from $16,521 to $28,060 in 2023, in contrast to the S&P 500 index, which has only increased by a little over 7% during the same period.

Looking ahead, Bitcoin is expected to be a profitable long-term investment for the next one to three years, and market trends are generally positive, indicating a potential long-term price increase.

Capella upgrade on the horizon for Ethereum

The recent surge in Ethereum’s price can be attributed to the Shanghai and Capella upgrades, which have allowed ETH stakers to begin withdrawing their tokens. This positive news has caused Ethereum to surpass the $1,900 mark, a price point not seen in almost eight months.

The Capella upgrade is set to launch on April 12, 2023, and is expected to provide further support to the cryptocurrency market. As the price of Ethereum continues to rise, traders and investors are keeping a close eye on the $2,000 region.

However, it’s worth noting that the last time Ethereum experienced a significant upgrade, the market saw a sell-off and a drop in critical support levels. So, while the current outlook for Ethereum is positive, it’s important to approach any potential market changes with caution.

Cryptos to break record highs in April?

Investors are closely monitoring Bitcoin and Ethereum as safe-haven assets amid the possibility of a US banking collapse. While Bitcoin has been unable to surpass the $28,800 to $29,000 resistance level since mid-March, analysts believe that recent macroeconomic data and gold’s performance may provide the needed boost.

The cryptocurrency industry has historically performed well in April, leading financial speculators to suggest that investors may maintain their confidence in these assets. Many investors anticipate that the Bitcoin market will achieve fresh all-time highs in the coming weeks.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

