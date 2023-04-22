BONKERS: Man who refused to say if he was pregnant gets sent home by NHS Scotland

By John Ensor • 22 April 2023 • 18:54

Bonkers question. Credit: Hollygraphic/Shutterstock.com

The Scottish NHS refused a male blood donor when he wouldn’t tell them if he was pregnant or not.

A man went to give blood at a centre in Ayr, all was going well until he refused to answer the ridiculous question if he was pregnant, after which he was turned away by staff, according to GB News, April 13.

The man in question, Steffen McAndrew, should know the answer to the question better than anyone else, as he is a qualified GP.

The question was introduced a year ago for ‘donor safety’ claim the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS)

Everyone regardless of gender is expected to confirm whether they are, or recently have been pregnant.

Regular blood donor, Dr McAndrew booked an appointment to donate blood at Belmont Academy for the first time since the Covid pandemic struck.

But he was staggered when a nurse told him that he would be unable to go ahead with the donation after he refused the question about whether he was with child.

The GP replied that he was a man and ‘therefore I cannot be pregnant.’ He added, ‘I can’t believe they would refuse a donation from a man based on the fact I refused to say if I was pregnant.

‘I can also understand those who have suggested, “just tick the box,” to enable a donation. However, it is the principle of the matter.

‘To say it is bonkers is an understatement. I have a nagging feeling that it is political correctness gone too far, trying to placate and pacify the gender-brigade.

‘I am hugely supportive of the Blood Transfusion Service. They are vital to the day-to-day operation of the NHS. But I really think they are shooting themselves in the foot with this.

‘It’s a fundamental problem in the NHS (and society) that common sense has been lost, obliterated.’

The pregnancy question is classed as mandatory on the form, prompting the SNBTS to look at revising the wording to avoid further controversy.

An SNBTS spokesperson commented, ‘This question is asked for donor safety. Giving blood may be harmful for individuals who are pregnant, or who have been pregnant recently.

‘We appreciate that for many donors (including some female donors such as post-menopausal donors) this question will not be relevant.

‘Following donor feedback, we are planning to update the wording of the question to “Are you pregnant, or have you been pregnant in the last six months?” (If not applicable, please tick no).’