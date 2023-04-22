Boxing: Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will settle longstanding feud tonight

By David Laycork • 22 April 2023 • 17:58

Image of red boxing gloves. Credit: Monticello/Shutterstock.com

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia meet tonight in Las Vegas as the boxing rivals look to settle their long-standing feud.

Bitter boxing rivals Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia finally meet tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. These two undefeated fighters look to settle their feud, with the broadcast starting exclusively on DAZN at 1 am (UK time), on April 23.

Both fighters are undefeated, but it is Davis who holds the WBA lightweight championship belt and has fought more established opponents. Gervonta Davis is a calculated fighter, often weighing up opponents before exploiting their weaknesses in devastating fashion.

While Davies is notably quieter out of the ring, Ryan Garcia, who has a large social media following is the younger, more vocal of the pair and is known for his powerful knock-out power, belying his youthful looks.

Although Ryan Garcia is the underdog, he is not going down without a fight in what is shaping up to be possibly one of the most explosive fights of 2023 so far.

As Garcia insinuates in his tweet below, tonight’s boxing match should see an end – at least to the first chapter – of what may become a long-standing rivalry.

Time to settle the noise pic.twitter.com/D34sGP2GY3 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 22, 2023

This fight will be fought at catchweight, meaning there will be no belts on the line tonight, but this doesn’t detract from the excitement and hype that this boxing match has generated. Rather than belts, this match-up is built on the animosity between these two fighters.

The back-and-forth between Davies and Garcia didn’t just play out on social media and in press conferences, but also in the contract negotiations, where a tricky re-hydration clause was added, according to Garcia, at the latter stages of talks by Davis’ team.

This would make sense for Davis – with Garcia being the visibly larger fighter – as it stops Garcia from bulking up massively after making weight at the weigh-ins. In any case, these two formidable pugilists, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia will finally get to settle their feud and let their fists do the talking in this intriguing battle.