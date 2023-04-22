‘Goodbye possums’ Dame Edna star Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89 Close
By Chris King • 22 April 2023 • 18:41

Image of fire in the Las lagunas de Mijas area of Malaga. Credit: Twitter@Plan_INFOCA

A forest fire has been declared by Plan Infoca on the mountainside above Mijas Pueblo on the Costa del Sol.

 

A forest fire has been declared by Plan Infoca this afternoon, Saturday, April 22, in the Las Lagunas de Mijas area of Malaga province. Judging by the image accompanying their tweet, the smoke appears to be coming from a mountain above Mijas Pueblo.

According to the information posted on their Twitter account one Bell 212 helicopter has been deployed, along with a fire appliance and four teams of firefighters. They are assisted at this point by one operations technician and an Environment officer.

Another fire was declared at around the same time in the Alcaucin region of Malaga. Plan Infoca has deployed a Super Puma helicopter to the location. It is assisted by one team of specialised forest firefighters, one Brica, a fire brigade water carrier, a technical operative, and an Environment officer.

As with the other fire in Mijas, this one appears to be located in an area on a mountainside that will be very difficult to access on foot.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

