By Chris King • 22 April 2023 • 18:41

Image of fire in the Las lagunas de Mijas area of Malaga. Credit: Twitter@Plan_INFOCA

A forest fire has been declared by Plan Infoca on the mountainside above Mijas Pueblo on the Costa del Sol.

A forest fire has been declared by Plan Infoca this afternoon, Saturday, April 22, in the Las Lagunas de Mijas area of Malaga province. Judging by the image accompanying their tweet, the smoke appears to be coming from a mountain above Mijas Pueblo.

According to the information posted on their Twitter account one Bell 212 helicopter has been deployed, along with a fire appliance and four teams of firefighters. They are assisted at this point by one operations technician and an Environment officer.

🔴 DECLARADO #IFMijas (Málaga) a las 18:00 horas. MEDIOS:

🚁 1 semipesado (Bell 212)

🚒 1 autobomba

🧑‍🚒4 grupos de bomberos forestales, 1 técnico de Operaciones y 1 agente de Medio Ambiente pic.twitter.com/n1JlfCBaF0 — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) April 22, 2023

Another fire was declared at around the same time in the Alcaucin region of Malaga. Plan Infoca has deployed a Super Puma helicopter to the location. It is assisted by one team of specialised forest firefighters, one Brica, a fire brigade water carrier, a technical operative, and an Environment officer.

As with the other fire in Mijas, this one appears to be located in an area on a mountainside that will be very difficult to access on foot.

🔴 Trabajamos en la extinción del #IFAlcaucín (Málaga). MEDIOS:

🚁 1 Súper Puma

🧑‍🚒1 grupo de bomberos forestales, 1 Brica, 1 técnico de Operaciones y 1 agente de Medio Ambiente

🚒 1 autobomba pic.twitter.com/74SH50NGpG — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) April 22, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.