By Chris King • 22 April 2023 • 20:10
Multiple injuries as vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Berck, northern France
At least 11 people are believed to have been injured after a vehicle ploughed into a group of pedestrians in the town of Berck in northern France this evening, Saturday, April 22. The driver of the vehicle is believed to have been an elderly man in his seventies.
Emergency services were immediately deployed to the location to treat the injured. The incident occurred at around 6:25pm between rue du Docteur Victor-Ménard, rue de l’Ancien Calvaire, and rue de l’Impératrice.
Those in need of urgent medical attention were reportedly transported to CHAM, the hospital centre of the district of Montreuil in Rang-du-Fliers.
There is no word at the moment as to whether the crash was intentional or otherwise nor about the condition of the elderly driver but he is believed to have been arrested by the police. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the man suffered a medical emergency that caused the accident.
#Update: Just in – Reports says that the driver who hit the 11 pedestrians in #Berck, #France was an elderly person who had some medical emergency at the time of the accident. pic.twitter.com/qEmbZmGj8k
— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) April 22, 2023
According to lavoixdunord.fr, the town was staging the second weekend of the Berck-sur-Mer kite festival. As reported by the same news outlet, the mayor of Berck and the sub-prefect of Montreuil have both attended the scene.
#Update: Just in – At the time of the driver hitting the 11 pedestrians in #Berck, #France, there was an kite festival going on with lots of other festivities around the festival. pic.twitter.com/5TmGi1TWGk
— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) April 22, 2023
Berck is a small town located in the northern French department of Pas-de-Calais. It lies within the Marquenterre regional park, an ornithological nature reserve.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
