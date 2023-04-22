‘Don’t go out’ warning issued as record 54°C temperatures hit Thailand

By Chris King • 22 April 2023 • 15:29

Image of a man cooling himself with water. Credit: Instant Vantage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Parts of Thailand are experiencing extreme temperatures for April, hitting a record 54°C (129F).

Traditionally, April is the warmest month of the year in Thailand, but this year, temperatures have hit record highs. As reported by the national weather service, parts of the country have reached a record of 54C (129F) this Saturday, April 22.

Bangkok registered 42C (100F) today but when combined with the humidity, the two produce the actual ‘heat index’, which is how the temperature really feels. As a result, people across Thailand have been advised to remain indoors, or at least stay in the shade. The average highs in April are usually around 37C (98.6F).

Earlier this week, according to watchers of the country’s meteorological services, a record temperature of 45C (113F) was recorded at a monitoring station in Tak province. At least 28 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have been told to expect thermometers to reach 40C (104F) this weekend.

The authorities have warned about the dangers of heatstroke as temperatures rise, especially when indulging in outdoor activities. This current heatwave has affected large parts of Asia resulting in power consumption usage going through the roof and breaking all records, as reported by Sky News.

According to a government spokesperson, on April 6, in excess of 39,000 megawatts of electricity were consumed throughout Thailand. This smashed the previous record of 32,000 megawatts.

Posting on Facebook last Tuesday 18, Nasrul Hamid, the Bangladeshi energy minister, claimed the excessive temperatures had caused “untold suffering”. He wrote: “The current unprecedented heatwave, which has resulted in maximum temperatures hitting the highest level in over 50 years, has increased the demand for electricity much more than expected”.