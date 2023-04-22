By Anna Ellis • 22 April 2023 • 16:47
FIAT excels in the prestigious “Interactive Key Award”. Image: Stellantis
The victory was awarded to the “Wrapping Ads” social project, launched by FIAT during the end-of-year celebrations.
Every Christmas, in Italy alone, more than 75 thousand tons of paper are wasted to wrap presents. That’s why FIAT decided to use its adverting spaces in newspapers to design the first “recyclable” campaign that could be used to wrap Christmas gifts.
Thanks to this, over two million people have recycled newsprint which otherwise would have been thrown away.
In addition, the Brand has developed several videos that teach how to reuse Wrapping paper in a smart and sustainable way. The funny clips went online in seven European countries and recorded more than 4 million views.
As well as this epochal challenge, as a car manufacturer, FIAT plays a key role with its most precious jewel: the iconic New 500. Indeed, the symbol of Made in Italy is leading, with relevance and authority, the transition to an electric and accessible urban mobility for all.
