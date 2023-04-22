First shipment of Leopard tanks to Ukraine from Spain leaves the port of Santander

By Chris King • 22 April 2023 • 21:09
As announced by Defence Minister Margarita Robles this Saturday, April 22, the first shipment of Spanish Leopard tanks has already left the port of Santander bound for Ukraine.
In a statement to the media, the minister explained: “The six tanks have embarked tonight along with 20 transport vehicles, and are already heading towards Ukraine, where they will arrive in 5 or 6 days”.
The six Leopard 2A4s have been totally overhauled and tuned up at the Santa Bárbara company’s factory in Alcalá de Guadaíra in Sevilla. They subsequently underwent certification tests by the Army at the Cerro Muriano base in Córdoba.
Once these phases were overcome, the military vehicles were transferred by road to Santander. They were then loaded onto a ship and dispatched to Poland where all the military aid that countries send to Ukraine is received and distributed.
These are the first six Leopards from a batch of 10 that was committed by the Government of Pedro Sánchez. Another four are still being worked on and should be ready to join the Ukrainian Army in the coming weeks, as reported by 20minutos.es.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
