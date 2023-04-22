Floki Inu and Big Eyes Coin are the New Meme Coin alternative to Dogecoin

By Guest Writer • 22 April 2023 • 11:00

The world of cryptocurrency has been enlivened by meme coins, which have added colour to the landscape since the advent of Dogecoin (DOGE). For a long time, Dogecoin has dominated the meme coin universe, but new projects such as Floki Inu (FCC) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are now emerging as potential rivals. These crypto projects have gained attention as the latest meme coins to invest in and could attract investors with their cutting-edge offerings.

Floki Inu is being propelled by its passionate community

Floki Inu has been making waves in the crypto space with its unique offerings in Play-to-Earn (P2E). The ecosystem comprises a range of impressive projects, including the Valhalla Play 2 Earn metaverse, FlokiFi, Flokiplaces, and the University of Floki. With a total circulation of 8.9 trillion tokens, a maximum supply of 20 trillion, and a market capitalisation of $335 million, Floki Inu’s long-term potential is promising.

But what sets Floki Inu apart is its passionate community, known as the Floki Vikings. With over 440,000 members, this ardent community has propelled FLOKI to global fame through impactful social media raids and viral memes that resonate with a broad audience. Their dedication is evident in the ecosystem’s immersive and unique offerings, such as the Valhalla NFT Metaverse Game, which aims to enhance the FLOKI token’s value proposition.

The success of Floki Inu is a testament to the power of community-driven approaches. Starting as a meme, Floki Inu has evolved into a trailblazing utility token project, and the Floki community remains focused on developing a utility for the FLOKI token. This community-driven approach empowers individuals, and it’s clear that Floki Inu has a bright future ahead.

Big Eyes Coin has surpassed expectations by securing over $33 million in funding during its presale, thanks to its generous incentives and strong community. The project, which started as a meme coin, promises potential value beyond its cute cat theme, with an ecosystem of NFTs and DeFi initiatives. Its success during presales has made it a template for future crypto presales, drawing comparisons to Ethereum and Filecoin.

Big Eyes Coin has introduced a new alternative to investors looking to enter the meme coin market. It retains wholesome humour, which is a fundamental meme coin utility and even distinguishes itself through a commitment to protecting the environment by donating 5% of its earnings to green-focused charities. This is a commendable move at a time when sustainability and eco-friendliness are at the forefront of everyone’s minds. With its focus on community-building and social responsibility, Big Eyes Coin is more than just a meme coin; it is a promising crypto project worth keeping an eye on.

In conclusion, the emergence of Floki Inu and Big Eyes Coin proves that there is more to meme coins than just Dogecoin. These projects have demonstrated the potential for success with their community-driven approaches and innovative offerings, and they could offer significant returns on investment. It’s an exciting time for the meme coin universe, and these projects are leading the way towards a vibrant future.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin, please visit the links below:

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido