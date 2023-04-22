Japan orders its Armed Forces to prepare to shoot down North Korean missiles

By Chris King • 22 April 2023 • 21:56

Image of Japanese MIM-104 Patriot launcher. Credit: Z3144228/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

The Armed Forces of Japan have received instructions warning them to be prepared to shoot down missiles or other objects launched by North Korea.

Yasukazu Hamada, the Defence Minister of Japan, placed his country’s military on high alert this Saturday, April 22. He ordered the Japanese Armed Forces to be prepared to shoot down a North Korean spy missile or satellite.

If one of these devices appears to be about to fall on Japanese territory, the Army now has a direct order from Hamada to immediately shoot it down.

According to today’s digital edition of the Japan Times, the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has created a worrying peacetime environment. Without specifying a date, last week he ordered the launch of the first North Korean military spy satellite.

Although Kim refrained from naming a date, he claimed that the satellite had already been built. He instructed officials in Pyongyang to speed up preparations for its launch, an indication that it could happen soon.

As a result, Hamada ordered the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) to make the necessary preparations for any possible: “order for the destruction of ballistic missiles” or other objects. This action would be taken in order to: “limit the damage, should a ballistic missile or another object” look set to fall on Japanese territory, the ministry said in a statement.

Government sources of the Europa Press news agency claimed that the Japanese Armed Forces plan to deploy Patriot systems. They also intend to deploy several ships equipped with the Aegis combat system into the waters around Japan it added.

Japan was also thought to be studying placing the more powerful PAC-3 system to extend its range. “We will prepare ourselves to be able to respond to any circumstance that may cause damage in Japan”, said one of the sources.

The South Korean government also warned in recent days of a possible ‘provocation’ of the Kim Jong Un regime in the coming days. This will coincide with a state visit to the United States by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. US President Joe Biden and Yoon are expected to discuss measures against North Korean nuclear and missile threats.

“If North Korea uses technology associated with ballistic missiles to launch an alleged satellite, it will be in clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions”, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno in a statement collected this week by the Japanese agency Kyodo News.

In December, the official North Korean agency reported that the North Korea National Aerospace Development Administration had declared that it would finish preparations for its first military reconnaissance satellite in April 2023.