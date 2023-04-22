Legendary DJ Tony Blackburn off-air while he undergoes treatment

By John Ensor • 22 April 2023 • 10:14

Tony Blackburn: radio Legend. Credit: Tony Blackburn/Twitter. The Radio Academy

Much-loved radio legend, Tony Blackburn was absent from his show last week due to illness and has said it may be some time before he’s back.

Last week, 80-year-old Mr Blackburn, was unable to host his weekly Radio 2 show, Sounds of the Sixties due to a chest infection, and his old friend Johnny Walker, 78, stepped in to take over.

In a tweet yesterday, April 21, he tried to reassure worried listeners that he was okay, according to Radio Today.

The statement read ‘The infection I have is requiring more treatment than initially thought and it means I am having to reschedule the Sounds of the 60s Tour for the moment in order to recover fully.

‘All tickets booked will be automatically transferred to the new dates and you will be notified of this change by your ticket provider. I am sorry for the disruption, and I really am looking forward to getting back on the road with the band.’

Tony added: ‘I hope to be back on the radio as soon as possible but it might be a few weeks before I am able to get back in the studio. As you know, I am passionate about my radio shows, and I will be back as quickly as I safely can.

‘I want to thank all of the listeners who have sent their well-wishes and messages of support. I do read them all and it really means a lot. I also want to thank @BBCRadio2, @7digitalCreativ and @BBC Local Radio teams for all their understanding and support. @senbla are the promoters of the tour and have been incredible as have the theatres who have been very understanding of the situation.

‘Finally, to all the nurses, Dr’s and support staff at Barnet General hospital who I spent a few days with over the last week, thank you for looking after me. You are brilliant!’

The veteran DJ, is due to be the second-ever recipient of The Radio Academy’s Pioneer Award this year. He also won the 2002, I’m a Celebrity and has received countless messages of support and hopes for a speedy recovery.