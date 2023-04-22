Mahrez hat-trick books Manchester City an FA Cup Final place at Wembley

By Chris King • 22 April 2023 • 20:48

Image of Riyad Mahrez scoring against Sheffield United. Credit: Twitter@ManCity

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side reached another FA Cup final after beating Sheffield United 3-0 at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester City ran out easy victors in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium this afternoon, Saturday, April 22. Three goals from Riyad Mahrez booked Pep Guardiola’s side another Wembley appearance as they thumped Sheffield United 3-0.

The Blades were totally outplayed by a City side that could well be on its way to a treble. The final scoreline though did not reflect the fact that for most of the first 45 minutes, the Blues could not find a way through. United had the chance to go ahead early in the match but Stefan Ortega foiled Iliman Ndiaye’s attempt on goal.

It was Mahrez who broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute. A penalty was awarded for a foul on Bernardo Silva by Daniel Jebbison and up stepped the Algerian international to bury the ball past Wes Foderingham.

He then doubled his tally with a brilliant solo effort after 61 minutes, although he was helped by a very poor defensive line that seemed to just allow him to skip through them all on his way to scoring.

Five minutes later the game was over when Mahrez added his third. Jack Grealish was the provider as the winger became the first player since Manchester United’s Alex Dawson in 1958 to score a hat-trick in an FA Cup semi-final.

City must now await the outcome of tomorrow’s other semi-final between Manchester United and Brighton to find out who they will face at Wembley Stadium on June 3.