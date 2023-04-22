Meme Market Madness: Shiba Inu portfolio increase, Dogecoin’s future in Elon’s hands, and investors expecting Big Eyes Coin Presale End

By Guest Writer • 22 April 2023 • 11:30

At the moment, meme coins appear to be dominating the cryptocurrency market. Due to Elon Musk’s shenanigans, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is expanding their portfolio, Dogecoin (DOGE) value is continuously shifting, and the highly anticipated Big Eyes (BIG) presale chapter is about to come to an end. There is a lot going on in the cryptocurrency realm, particularly with meme currencies.

Shiba Inu Whale shakes up the token forever

The meme coin market is currently dominating the crypto world, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) making waves by increasing its portfolio. Dubbed as the unofficial younger sibling to Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu is a coin based on the infamous doge meme, and its platform focuses on exploring the metaverse and NFT collections. Recently, there was an announcement that Shib: The Metaverse platform will be officially launched by the end of 2023, although it is still a work in progress and will be continuously updated.

One of the unique aspects of Shiba Inu token is its ample production, with around 1 quadrillion $SHIB in circulation until very recently. However, a massive Shiba Inu whale has caused the token to expand its portfolio to almost 5 quadrillion after making a staggering $1.88 million purchase. The whale continued to buy SHIB in multiple transactions, each ranging from $400,000 to $1 million, accumulating a total of $1.88 million worth of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency. This increase in Shiba Inu’s portfolio has caused a shake-up in the market and garnered attention from investors.

The future of Dogecoin is counting on Elon

Dogecoin’s value has been constantly fluctuating due to the antics of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been known to influence the crypto market with his social media posts. Dogecoin, which originated from a Shiba Inu dog meme that went viral, has a rich history and has maintained its popularity since its introduction in 2013. In recent years, famous personalities such as Snoop Dogg and Elon Musk have expressed interest in Dogecoin, causing its value to skyrocket. However, Musk’s recent moves have also raised concerns about the reputation of Dogecoin.

In April, Musk made the Dogecoin Shiba Inu the official emblem of his Twitter account, causing the market value of Dogecoin to abruptly increase. However, this surge was short-lived, as the value dropped by over 7% once Musk removed the Shiba Inu symbol from his Twitter account. Musk has not stopped there, as he continues to use Dogecoin for his antics, such as promising to give someone a million DOGE if they can prove that their parents once owned an emerald mine. This offer from Musk resulted in a 6% increase in DOGE’s value, highlighting the influence of high-profile personalities in the crypto market.

Big Eyes Presale Ending Soon

In addition to Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, another meme coin that has been making headlines is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). This cryptocurrency has gained attention for its unique presale approach, which has been described as one of the most welcoming in cryptocurrency history. Big Eyes Coin constantly comes up with innovative and entertaining methods to give back to the community, such as the Lootboxes, where investors have a chance to win triple the amount of BIG they originally purchased.

Investors interested in Big Eyes Coin have until June 3 to participate in the presale before the price potentially increases. To sweeten the deal, Big Eyes Coin is offering a 300% bonus that can be redeemed with the promotion code END300, making it an attractive opportunity for potential investors. What sets Big Eyes Coin apart is its commitment to charitable giving, with 5% of all tokens set to be donated towards saving the oceans from pollution. This demonstrates the platform’s dedication to addressing important issues like climate change, and it has garnered attention for its socially responsible approach.

To learn more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), click on the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido