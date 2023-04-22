More than thirty nationalities will participate in the XXVII International Fair of the Countries of Fuengirola

By Chris King • 22 April 2023 • 2:33
Image of the International Fair of the Countries in Fuengirola.
Credit: Twitter@fuengirola
As announced on Twitter this Friday, April 21, by Fuengirola town hall, more than thirty nationalities will participate in the XXVII International Fair of the Countries to be held once again in the Costa del Sol town.
Ana Mula, the mayor of Fuengirola, attended the official presentation of the fair on Friday, accompanied by the Councillor for Tourism, Rodrigo Romero, and representatives of the participating nations.
This year, the event will run from April 27 to May 1, located on the fairgrounds. As usual, access will be free to the ‘casetas’ of the participating nations. Their opening hours will be from 1pm to 4am.
“Fuengirola is, due to its excellent climate, magnificent environment and quality of life, a town desired by many people around the world to live and develop their dreams. We are extremely lucky to be a community where more than 130 different nationalities live together in complete peace and harmony”, said Ana Mula.
She continued: “This becomes clear, even more so, in the last days of April, when we celebrate the International Country Fair where representatives of nations from all over the world show us, for a few days, the best of their culture, gastronomy and folklore. In such a way that Fuengirola becomes the world capital of multiculturalism”.
The following 32 countries will be represented at the XXVII FIP: Germany, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, USA, Finland, Great Britain, Greece, Hawaii, India, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Morocco, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Romania, South Africa, Turkey, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
Among the different activities planned for those days, the FIP parade stands out. This will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 11:30am, and is expected to have nearly a thousand participants. The parade will pass through the main streets and avenues of the downtown area of Fuengirola, starting from the Plaza de España until it reaches the fairgrounds.
“I thank all the participants for their involvement and I encourage you to enjoy this new edition of the FIP, as always, with the joy and friendliness that characterise our town. May we all have a great International Country Fair and show, once again, the cosmopolitan and multicultural vocation of Fuengirola”, concluded Ana Mula.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.