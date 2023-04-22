More than thirty nationalities will participate in the XXVII International Fair of the Countries of Fuengirola

By Chris King • 22 April 2023 • 2:33

Image of the International Fair of the Countries in Fuengirola. Credit: Twitter@fuengirola

This year’s XXVII International Fair of the Countries in the Malaga town of Fuengirola will see 32 different countries participating.

As announced on Twitter this Friday, April 21, by Fuengirola town hall, more than thirty nationalities will participate in the XXVII International Fair of the Countries to be held once again in the Costa del Sol town.

Ana Mula, the mayor of Fuengirola, attended the official presentation of the fair on Friday, accompanied by the Councillor for Tourism, Rodrigo Romero, and representatives of the participating nations.

This year, the event will run from April 27 to May 1, located on the fairgrounds. As usual, access will be free to the ‘casetas’ of the participating nations. Their opening hours will be from 1pm to 4am.

“Fuengirola is, due to its excellent climate, magnificent environment and quality of life, a town desired by many people around the world to live and develop their dreams. We are extremely lucky to be a community where more than 130 different nationalities live together in complete peace and harmony”, said Ana Mula.

She continued: “This becomes clear, even more so, in the last days of April, when we celebrate the International Country Fair where representatives of nations from all over the world show us, for a few days, the best of their culture, gastronomy and folklore. In such a way that Fuengirola becomes the world capital of multiculturalism”.

The following 32 countries will be represented at the XXVII FIP: Germany, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, USA, Finland, Great Britain, Greece, Hawaii, India, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Morocco, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Romania, South Africa, Turkey, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Among the different activities planned for those days, the FIP parade stands out. This will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 11:30am, and is expected to have nearly a thousand participants. The parade will pass through the main streets and avenues of the downtown area of ​​Fuengirola, starting from the Plaza de España until it reaches the fairgrounds.

“I thank all the participants for their involvement and I encourage you to enjoy this new edition of the FIP, as always, with the joy and friendliness that characterise our town. May we all have a great International Country Fair and show, once again, the cosmopolitan and multicultural vocation of Fuengirola”, concluded Ana Mula.