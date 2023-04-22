Motorcyclist dies after colliding with Guardia Civil vehicle during a chase in Torrejón de Ardoz, Madrid

By Chris King • 22 April 2023 • 18:21

Image of ambulance crew in Torrejón de Ardoz. Credit: Twitter@112cmadrid

A police chase in the Madrid town of Torrejón de Ardoz resulted in the death of a woman after a motorbike she was a passenger on collided with a Guardia Civil vehicle.

According to sources from the Community of Madrid Emergencies 112, a 40-year-old woman lost her life this Saturday, April 22, after a motorcycle she was riding on collided with a Guardia Civil vehicle. Her death occurred after a police chase in the Madrid town of Torrejón de Ardoz. A 44-year-old man was also injured as a result of the crash.

Una motocicleta impacta con un vehículo de @guardiacivil al iniciarse una persecución tras saltarse un control. #TorrejónDeArdoz. El #SUMMA112 confirma el fallecimiento de una mujer y traslada en estado grave a un hombre al Hospital Gregorio Marañón. Ambos iban en la moto. pic.twitter.com/Edy13ntopM — 112 Comunidad de Madrid (@112cmadrid) April 22, 2023

The high-speed pursuit began at around midnight when for unknown reasons, the motorcyclist decided to skip a Guardia Civil checkpoint. During the subsequent chase, the bike and its passengers ran into a police vehicle on Calle Ebanistería.

As a result, the motorcycle rider, a 44-year-old man, was seriously injured and was transferred by SUMMA 112 medics to the Gregorio Marañón Hospital.

Despite attempting to carry out resuscitation techniques for more than half an hour, the doctors could not prevent the death of the other occupant of the motorcycle. According to the same sources, the officers travelling in the Guardia Civil vehicle were unharmed, as reported by 20minutos.es.