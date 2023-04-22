Police officer seriously injured in Murcia after suffering blows to his head and arm from an axe

By Chris King • 22 April 2023 • 1:28
Image of National Police officers.
Credit: Policia Nacional
An off-duty National Police officer was seriously injured in Murcia after being attacked by three young people and suffering blows to his head and arm from an axe. As reported by the force this Friday, April 21, the policeman is out of danger and the culprits have been arrested.
The incident occurred last Thursday afternoon, April 20, while the officer was playing sports. He observed a woman being assaulted by the three youths and ran to assist her. He was subsequently set upon by the three who injured him with an axe and also caused damage to a vehicle.
According to police sources, the policeman received blows that caused wounds to his head and one arm. He was subsequently taken by ambulance in serious condition to a hospital.
As reported by laopiniondemurcia.es an emergency medical unit (UME) was deployed to the scene of the incident. Medical personnel tended his wounds before transferring him urgently to the Reina Sofía Hospital, the nearest medical facility. The brave cop was said to have been concussed but fortunately, there are no fears for his life.
