Price of electricity in Spain will stand at ZERO again for seven hours on Sunday, April 23

By Chris King • 22 April 2023 • 17:22

Image of electricity meter. Credit: Jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com

On Sunday, April 23, the price of electricity in Spain will stand at 0/MWh for seven hours.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 37 per cent on Sunday, April 23, compared to today, Saturday 22. Specifically, it will stand at €49.94/MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €49.94/MWh tomorrow.

Sunday’s cheapest times will be between the hours of 10am and midday, and then again between 2pm and 7pm, when it will be free, standing at €0/MWh. The most expensive hour will be between 9pm and 10pm, at €125/MWh.

Compensation for gas companies of €0/MWh is added to this pool price, as it has been every day since February 27. It must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

After this new decrease, tomorrow’s electricity is 42 per cent cheaper than a year ago when its price stood at €86/MWh.

On Tuesday, March 28, the Council of Ministers approved the extension of the Iberian exception until December 31, after the agreement was reached by Spain and Portugal with the European Commission. It is not excluded that the deal could be extended for a longer time if the said framework is also extended.