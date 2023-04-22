Road traffic accident in Almeria province leaves two dead after a vehicle left the road

By Chris King • 22 April 2023 • 0:40
Image of a Guardia Civil Traffic Officer.
Credit: Guardia Civil
According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, two people died in a traffic accident this Friday, April 21, when the vehicle in which they were travelling in the province of Almeria left the road and crashed.
The 112 emergency switchboards received a call at around 3:15pm informing the operator about a vehicle that had left the AL-3201 at Km 0.500.
They also indicated that there could be people trapped inside and in need of urgent medical attention. Immediately, the coordinating centre deployed an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre (CES) 061.
Patrols from the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Unit were also dispatched to the location, along with the Almaria Fire Brigade and a road maintenance crew. On arrival at the scene of the accident, the Guardia Civil could only confirm to 112 that two people had lost their lives in the incident.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
