Stephen Lawrence memorial held in London, 30 years after racist murder

By David Laycork • 22 April 2023 • 19:07

Image of Stephen Lawrence from the Stephen Lawrence Day social media pack Credit: stephenlawrenceday.org/resources

Memorial held for Stephen Lawrence, murdered in a racist attack 30 years ago.

Stephen Lawrence was murdered 30 years ago on the streets of London, in an unprovoked racist stabbing. Today, April 22, 2023, a memorial was held at St Martin-in-the-Fields church in Trafalgar Square to remember the 30th anniversary of this horrific murder.

Alongside Stephen’s family, prominently, his mother Baroness Doreen Lawrence, mourners included Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer and Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. Mr Starmer was seen to make a short speech and read a poem at the request of Mrs Lawrence.

The horrific murder of 18-year-old Stephen Lawrence sent shockwaves around the country and beyond when he was stabbed to death at a bus stop in Eltham, south-east London on April 22, 1993. His gang of weapon-carrying assailants shouted racial slurs as they ended his life.

The investigation into the crime, however, was flawed and dragged out over a 20-year period. By the end of this period, only 2 of the 5 culprits were prosecuted and the Metropolitan Police were branded ‘institutionally racist’ in the 1999 Macpherson report.

Despite an apology made by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan expressed his belief, as reported by Sky News, that the Metropolitan Police Service remains “institutionally racist”.

You can see some of what he had to say on the Sky News Twitter feed here.

"The Met remains institutionally racist." Mayor of London Sadiq Khan addresses the Stephen Lawrence memorial, where he says he "won't rest until we've drained the poison of racism and all our communities have trust in our police".https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/ywqubm2WrN — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 22, 2023

With Stephen Lawrence’s murder officially remembered every year on April 23, also known as Stephen Lawrence Day, we are given a chance to reflect on this sobering and tragic day in British history.

Stephen’s mother, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, who fought for police reform and founded the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, was appointed to the Order of the British Empire in 2003 and made a Life Peer in 2013. She continues to work towards a more inclusive society and fight against the injustices that robbed her of her son.