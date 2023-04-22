UK: Sewage dumping near beaches and rivers by water companies

By David Laycork • 22 April 2023 • 0:00

Image of the Blackpool tower. Photo by Claudio Divizia at Shutterstock

UK water companies are accused of contaminating beaches and waterways with sewage, making them unsuitable for swimming.

The last thing you want to see – or worse, not see – as you are about to dive into the sea or river in the height of summer, is sewage. Yet UK beaches and rivers are becoming blighted by sewage dumping. Some of the areas worst affected by the sewage in England include St Mary’s Bay (Kent) Bognor Regis (West Sussex) Lyme Regis Church Cliff Beach (Dorset), but various sites along the length and breadth of the country are included in the problem.

With sewage dumping by UK water companies allowed during times of heavy rainfall, it appears that the practice is not only legal, but becoming rife. Sewage companies say that the dumping is necessary so that sewage systems are not overwhelmed.

While the UK government has been accused of deregulation and cuts in funding, hefty fines have been handed out to some water suppliers such as Anglian Water. Although water companies are not always at fault – animal defecation amongst other things is also to blame – they do seem to be a large contributing factor in the contamination of our waterways.

With these waterways used for the pleasure of British citizens and tourists alike, it is easy to see why so many people – like Paul Whitehouse in the clip below – are astonished by the legality of sewage dumping practices, as reported by BBC Breakfast on Twitter.

'I just can't comprehend the fact that we are discharging raw sewage into our waterways' Comedian and angler Paul Whitehouse spoke to #BBCBreakfast after investigating the state of our rivers and seashttps://t.co/8PBAkZp0c8 pic.twitter.com/aisG8JmJNS — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 3, 2023

With raw sewage being dumped into rivers and other waterways, the water quality is so poor in popular holiday spots like Blackpool North, Weston-Super-Mare and the River Wharfe in Ilkley, that a quick dip is best avoided.

Now, as the all-too-fleeting British summer approaches it would appear we all need to take a closer look at where we choose to bathe. And in the longer term, surely the UK government needs to re-think a policy like this that contaminates our beautiful waterways.