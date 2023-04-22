US studies link ice cream to reduced chances of developing insulin-resistance syndrome

By Linda Hall • 22 April 2023 • 18:20
ICE CREAM: Benefits outweighed by sugar and calorie content
Photo credit: Pixabay/Picjumbo
This is a precursor to diabetes in overweight people, but although ice cream has a lower glycaemic index than super-healthy brown rice, doctors in the UK have given the recently resuscitated findings an icy reception.
“Ice cream may contain nutrients which could be beneficial, like calcium, and it has a low glycaemic index,” said Dr Duane Mellor, a senior lecturer and dietitian at Aston Medical School.
“But this is likely to be outweighed by its sugar and calorie content,” he added.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.