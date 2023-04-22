US studies link ice cream to reduced chances of developing insulin-resistance syndrome

By Linda Hall • 22 April 2023 • 18:20

ICE CREAM: Benefits outweighed by sugar and calorie content Photo credit: Pixabay/Picjumbo

TWENTY-YEAR-OLD research in the US once linked dairy-based desserts like ice-cream to heavily reduced chances of developing insulin-resistance syndrome.

This is a precursor to diabetes in overweight people, but although ice cream has a lower glycaemic index than super-healthy brown rice, doctors in the UK have given the recently resuscitated findings an icy reception.

“Ice cream may contain nutrients which could be beneficial, like calcium, and it has a low glycaemic index,” said Dr Duane Mellor, a senior lecturer and dietitian at Aston Medical School.

“But this is likely to be outweighed by its sugar and calorie content,” he added.