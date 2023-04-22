‘Goodbye possums’ Dame Edna star Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89 Close
US studies link ice cream to reduced chances of developing insulin-resistance syndrome

By Linda Hall • 22 April 2023 • 18:20

ICE CREAM: Benefits outweighed by sugar and calorie content Photo credit: Pixabay/Picjumbo

TWENTY-YEAR-OLD research in the US once linked dairy-based desserts like ice-cream to heavily reduced chances of developing insulin-resistance syndrome.

This is a precursor to diabetes in overweight people, but although ice cream has a lower glycaemic index than super-healthy brown rice, doctors in the UK have given the recently resuscitated findings an icy reception.

“Ice cream may contain nutrients which could be beneficial, like calcium, and it has a low glycaemic index,” said Dr Duane Mellor, a senior lecturer and dietitian at Aston Medical School.

“But this is likely to be outweighed by its sugar and calorie content,” he added.

 

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

