By Imran Khan • 23 April 2023 • 8:55

BREAKING: Multiple dead after horrific crash as train smashes into car near Hannover, Germany

Officials in Germany said at least three people have been killed after a train ran into a vehicle on a crossing near Hannover.

At least three people have been killed during a horrific crash after a train collided with a car near Hannover, Germany, on Sunday, April 23.

According to DW, the incident took place at around 4.50 am local time (3.50 GMT) at a level crossing north of Neustadt am Rübenberg near the A6 autobahn.

As per a statement by a police spokesperson, “a regional train plowed into the car “at full speed” after the vehicle had driven onto the rail track”.

She added that “the barrier was down at the time of the accident but that it didn’t span the entire road.”.

Police said that the three people who were the occupants of the car died, including the driver, who was 22 years old, along with two women of a similar age.

Officials said that one person onboard the train has also been injured in the incident.

Following the incident, multiple emergency services personnel were rushed to the scene of the accident.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bahn has said that “the rail line between Hannover and Nienburg (Weser) would remain closed until lunchtime”.

They also stated that “all high-speed ICE trains between Oldenburg and Hannover have been canceled and other services would be affected”, adding “intercity trains Hannover and Emden were being diverted in both directions and delays could be expected.”