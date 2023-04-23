By Imran Khan • 23 April 2023 • 7:54

BREAKING: Two EARTHQUAKES measuring nearly 6 magnitudes hit islands in Indonesia

Earthquakes measuring 6.1 and 5.8 magnitudes hit the Kepulauan Batu islands in Indonesia in the early hours of Sunday, April 23.

Indonesia has been hit by two earthquakes, forcing the residents to flee their houses.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) cited by Reuters, the earthquake hit in the early morning on Sunday, April 23 in Kepulauan Batu.

EMSC stated that the first earthquake measured 6.1 magnitudes and was then followed by another measuring 5.8 magnitudes, just a few hours later.

“The first earthquake was at a depth of 43 km (26.72 miles) while the second was at 40 km (24.85 miles)”, said EMSC.

The Batu Islands are located in the Indian Ocean and are an archipelago of Indonesia.

They are situated off the west coast of Sumatra, between Nias and Siberut.

The three main islands in this region of Indonesia include Pini, Tanahmasa, as well as Tanahbala, and all are approximately the same size.