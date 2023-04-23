By Imran Khan • 23 April 2023 • 12:12

British man dies while swimming near coast of Tenerife Image: Unai-Huizi-Photography. Shutterstock.com

A 58-year-old British man has died after drowning while swimming off the coast of Tenerife, Spain after he was pulled out of the sea by two people.

The man was pulled out of the sea by two people, as per the Mirror on Sunday, April 23, after he got into “trouble” while swimming in the sea.

This included a nurse, who performed CPR on him after he went into cardiac arrest.

As they waited for the emergency services to arrive, they continued to try and revive the 58-year-old man, who was pulled out of the sea near the Punta de Teno lighthouse at the northwestern tip of Tenerife.

A statement by the regional government said, “A 58-year-old British man has died in an incident at the Teno lighthouse coast in the municipality of Buenavista del Norte.”

“We received the alert just before 5pm on Friday, requesting help for a person two swimmers had pulled out of the water who had gone into cardiac arrest.”

“One of the rescuers was a nurse and began to perform resuscitation manoeuvres until the emergency responders arrived.”

“A rescue helicopter was mobilised as well as an ambulance and staff from a nearby health centre together with local police and Guardia Civil officers.”

“The experts continued with the resuscitation attempts when they arrived but were unable to save the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“A team of psychologists was also activated to assist a child who was accompanying the person that died.”