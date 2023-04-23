By Imran Khan • 23 April 2023 • 14:45

British woman ‘sexually abused by male passenger’ in Air Europa flight to Spain Image: Luciano-de-la-Rosa Shutterstock.com

A British woman travelling on a ten-hour Air Europa to Spain reportedly claims she was sexually assaulted and then shouted at by cabin crew.

A British woman who was travelling to Spain from Bolivia has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a man seated next to her.

According to Mail Online on Sunday, April 23, the incident happened when the woman in British woman in her 30s was travelling on an Air Europa flight to Madrid.

The woman revealed that the man “began touching her inappropriately with his arm and pressing up against her breasts.”

She said, “He was pressing up against me and at first, I thought I’d just move my body and try not to use all of my seat, but it was really uncomfortable”.

The victim said that the man said to be in his 60s, “kept touching her and ignored her demands for space over a horrific two hours in an incident that left her feeling revolted and humiliated.”

“I repeatedly asked him not to touch me and to give me space, but he didn’t do anything,’ she said.

She then called the cabin crew and complained that the man was pressing against her.

The woman claims that the crew “weren’t helpful” and told her to “sort it out amongst themselves.

“The man continued to press up against me and at points I could feel his arm on my ribs right by my breasts,” the woman continued, adding, “It triggered me so much because I have previous experiences of sexual assault”.

“There were four cabin crew members stood in the aisle, two of them were shouting at me. Then they left me and I was crying”, she said.

She continued, “That man was still pressed against me and I was getting more and more agitated and by then it was quite traumatic that so many people did not understand that I did not want to be touched by this stranger.”

As per the report, the woman was then asked by the cabin crew to move to another seat in the front, but she insisted that man should move instead.

But as the man then continued to press against her, the woman decided to walk to the front and sat on an empty seat.

“I was crying in my husband’s arms. A male cabin crew member started shouting at us – me particularly – saying that I was behaving like a child”, she said.

She added, “He grabbed the phone and said I’m going to get the captain to land the plane in Colombia and drop you there if you don’t stop. I was belittled and shouted in front of everyone by the cabin crew. They couldn’t understand why I was having this traumatic reaction”.

The woman then states that she suffered from a panic attack, an hour or two later, and went back to her husband, who helped her calm down, while she drank water given by the cabin crew.

A bit later, she spoke to a male cabin crew member and explained her situation.

She said the cabin crew member commented, “Yes but he was touching you with his arm, not his hands. Do you really think that was sexual assault?”.

“He told the female flight attendant that I wanted to raise it as a sexual abuse case and she snorted and rolled her eyes”, the woman claimed.

The man was then moved from his seat after five hours and the woman said that she considered “reporting the incident to police when she landed in Madrid”, but was informed by the cabin crew that “it would take a while and they would miss their connecting flight to the UK.”

She added that after arriving in the UK, she did not report the case to the police as she didn’t not think that they would believe her, after the reaction from the cabin crew.

After the incident, no official statement has been released about the incident by Air Europa.