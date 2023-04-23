Castellon motorist under investigation for driving with two people sitting in the windows and open boot

By Chris King • 23 April 2023 • 1:35

Image of vehicle with passengers in the boot. Credit: Guardia Civil

The passengers were sitting in the windows and in the boot of the vehicle while it travelled in the municipality of Quinto in Zaragoza.

As reported in a statement from the Guardia Civil on Saturday, April 22, the force is investigating a driver for driving with two occupants sitting in the window of his vehicle, outside the vehicle. On the same journey, the passengers were observed sitting inside the boot with the lid open.

The investigation began thanks to the driver of another vehicle who recorded the events last Sunday, April 9, during the Easter return operation. It occurred at Km194 on the N-232 highway, in the municipality of Quinto in Zaragoza. The video footage was immediately passed to the Guardia Civil by the other motorist.

While driving, the car is seen making zig-zag manoeuvres on the road while the occupants were sitting in the windows. Then the vehicle crossed into the opposite lane for a few moments, which seriously endangered the safety of these people.

Another section of the recording showed the occupants climbing in and out of the vehicle while driving. They did this while other road users were driving in front of and behind the vehicle, as well as others driving in the opposite direction.

Guardia Civil officers identified the driver of the vehicle as from Castellón and he is now being investigated for an alleged crime of reckless driving.

This investigation was been carried out by officers of the Traffic Research and Analysis Group (GIAT), of the Traffic Sector of the Civil Guard of Aragon, supported by the GIAT of the Castellón Subsector.